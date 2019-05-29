Celebrity Edge First Ship Fully Designed in 3D

Celebrity Edge has been entirely conceptualised in 3D inside a specially built Innovation Lab, within its Miami headquarters. The state-of-the-art facility reflects the cruise line’s relentless innovation, where every detail of the ship has been reviewed, fine-tuned and perfected, with the aim of creating an experience like no other.

In her 41-year career, interior design powerhouse Kelly Hoppen had never designed a cruise ship… until Celebrity Edge came along. Kelly collaborated with Celebrity Cruises to design the accommodation, The Retreat and The Spa – a Kelly Hoppen first – pushing traditional ship design boundaries in the process.Of course there has to be an Irish connection, her Father came from Dublin.

Revolutionary in its design and construction, the new ship from Celebrity Cruises is packed full of technological and design wonders, reimagining cruising for the luxury traveller and connecting guests to the ocean like never before.

From breath-taking suites designed by Kelly Hoppen, MBE, featuring open-air plunge pools and 270 degree views, to the stunningly innovative ‘Magic Carpet’ platform that moves up and down the side of the ship, Celebrity Edge really does have something for everyone. Throw in a Rooftop Garden, 500+ wine varietals, an 18ft library of plants and two martini hot tubs and you begin to get the idea.

Celebrity Edge boasts a wealth of high-tech innovations. One of the most impressive is the very latest in facial recognition software; imagine arriving on the ship and going from your transfer to the ‘Magic Carpet’ in 10 minutes! Celebrity Edge offers guests this as standard, meaning passengers no longer have to endure queues when they check-in for their sailing. Not to mention bypassing the traditional document checks, simply upload a ‘selfie’ via the Celebrity Cruises’ mobile app and you will automatically be checked in and be able to see your entire booking.

The cantilevered Magic Carpet, designed by leading British architect Tom Wright, is the world’s first cantilevered, floating platform, and the highlight of the exterior of Celebrity Edge. This spectacular space opens to several decks onboard and transforms into a new and exciting venue depending on where it’s positioned.

More than 40 initiatives on Celebrity Edge reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to Celebrity’s prior generation of ships. Making a bold statement, the ship’s Parabolic UltraBow creates an increased fuel efficiency, greater speed, and a smoother ride for guests. In addition, the ship’s emissions purification (AEP) systems remove approximately 98% of sulphur dioxide emissions, and the air lubrication systems coat the ship’s hull with millions of tiny bubbles to reduce the drag.

Setting a new standard in cruise holidays and transforming luxury travel, Celebrity Edge offers discerning British holidaymakers a glimpse of the future of cruising from Southampton – as sister ship, Celebrity Apex, will launch and be based at the port for a mini season in spring 2020.

“Celebrity Edge is redefining the cruise experience and today she makes her exciting debut in the UK, a really significant market for us,” said Lisa Lutoff Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “The ship’s transformative design, spaces, technology and so much more, create a holiday like no other – and we can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction when she arrives in Southampton. Edge is changing how people view a cruise vacation, especially for those who are new to cruise/first-timers.”

Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director, Celebrity Cruises UK, Ireland and Asia, commented: “Ever since Celebrity Edge launched at the end of last year to international acclaim, customers and our travel agent partners have been clamouring to see her up close for themselves. Now she has come to the UK, we know they are not going to be disappointed!”

“This is a ship that defies expectations, elevating cruise luxury to a whole new level. There are four more of these Edge-class ships on order and the next, Celebrity Apex, will be based in the UK when it launches in Southampton next year. This visit is the perfect preview of what’s in store.”

Celebrity Edge features some of the most expansive and luxury suites found at sea, ranging from twin-level villas with outdoor plunge pools, to suites with 82 feet of glass commanding amazing views over the water. Hoppen was the creative force behind the ship’s accommodation in a brief that specified the need to ‘bring the outdoors inside.’ The result – stylish Infinite Balconies that incorporate outside space – blurring the boundaries between ship and sea.

One of the most imaginative and sensory spaces on-board is Eden, spanning three decks and offering more outward-facing glass than any other room at sea. Created by world-renowned designer Patricia Urquiola, architect Scott Butler and theatrical mastermind, Variety Worldwide, Eden offers a multi-sensory fusion of one-of-a-kind culinary and entertainment experiences. Its 18ft tall Library of Plants living wall – higher than the average house – provides ingredients for Eden’s vast array of cocktails and menu options.

Celebrity Cruises further enhances its reputation for fine dining onboard, with 29 diverse restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges on Celebrity Edge. Dining choices encompass everything from a steakhouse and raw bar to Le Petit Chef, where dinner is brought to life through engaging digital animation projected onto plates.