Celebrity Edge Sets Sail on European Voyages

Described by Forbes as the most anticipated ship of the year, Celebrity Edge lived up to this accolade as she arrived in Southampton Port to begin a two-day cruise for trader partners and media. The first cruise from Southampton was a 10-night Iberian Peninsula to Rome, then a selection of 7/14-night cruises will be on offer throughout the summer months from Rome and Barcelona around the Mediterranean.

Celebrity Edge really is the most impressive and luxurious cruise ship ever built, with a total of 29 restaurants, cafes, bars, and lounges. There are four main dining restaurants, two exclusive Suite Class & Aqua restaurants, with seven new speciality restaurants, five complimentary dining venues, and 11 bars and lounges.

With open-air panoramic and outward-facing views over the ocean, the Magic Carpet is a game changer to modern luxury cruising. An incredible engineering feat, it is the world’s first cantilevered, floating platform that reaches heights of 16 storeys above sea level. Curated in collaboration with renowned British architect Tom Wright – also the brains behind the Burj Al Arab in Dubai – the space can be repositioned alongside several decks and features interiors masterminded by Kelly Hoppen. When the Magic Carpet is positioned at the very top it becomes an extraordinary, exhilarating experience known as Dinner on the Edge.

At lunch time it relocates to deck 5, becoming an open-air casual seafood eatery.

The Spa on Celebrity Edge is as sensational and innovative as the rest of the ship. Inspired by the natural elements, Celebrity Cruises has curated a selection of crystal treatments, in a collaboration designed to transform guests’ emotional state through the power of holistic healing. Treatments include the Crystalarium, MLX Quartz Table, Poultice-Powered Muscle Release, and Hot Mineral Body Boost, as well as a crystal thumb stone for all guests to take away with them after their journey.