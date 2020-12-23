Celebrity has 30 cruises exploring Asia orvSouth America in 2022-2023

Celebrity Cruiseswill take travellers on the exotic journey of a lifetime in 2022-2023, with more than 30 sailings exploring Asia or South America onboard one of two award-winning ships, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Infinity.

With Celebrity Solstice sailing the Far Eastern waters of Asia from September to April, guests will experience the best of this intriguing corner of the world, while being perfectly pampered on board. Voted Cruise Critic’s Best Cruise Line in Asia for two consecutive years, Celebrity visits the most spectacular destinations in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and China. From the ancient temples of Vietnam to the ultramodern cities in China and Japan, and from the bustling street markets of Singapore to the tranquil beaches of Thailand, the sailings visit a total of 24 cities.

Celebrity Infinity heads south of the equator, from December to April, for a luxuriously intimate expedition through South America, with visits to some of the most exciting and beautiful places in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. From the breathtaking Fjords of Chile to the tropical beaches and rain forests of Brazil and the captivating capital city of Uruguay, the new itineraries are as diverse as the region itself. The new South America season also offers more Antarctica explorations to this amazing destination that’s on almost every world traveller’s must-see list.

Because Celebrity believes holidays should be effortless from the start, Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now ‘Always IncludedSM’ in a Celebrity cruise purchase, bringing that wonderful feeling of ‘everything is taken care of’ to life. In addition, the line’s “Cruise with Confidence” programme provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.

Additional highlights of the new Asia itineraries include:

– More sailings to Japan, providing more options for exploring the country’s renowned culture and

beauty.

– All-new 12-night itineraries featuring an overnight in either Kyoto (Osaka) or Kobe, Japan or Bangkok,

Thailand.

– Visits to a new port, Subic Bay, Philippines, a former U.S. Naval base with picture-perfect beaches, some

of the most colourful reefs in the region and numerous natural sanctuaries.

Additional highlights of the new South America itineraries include:

– Overnight stays in Buenos Aires, Brazil, one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

– An additional 14-night Antarctica cruise.

– A range of 9-14 night itineraries, visiting more than 20 destinations in six countries.

