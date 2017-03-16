Celebrity Cruises Will Have the Edge

Celebrity Cruises hosted an exclusive reveal event in Dublin to announce details of its new ship, Celebrity Edge. The reveal was live as it was simultaneously announced in Miami. Lorraine Quinn was on hand to introduce the details to select members of the Irish trade in Dublin’s Fade Street Social restaurant.

Revolutionary staterooms erase the boundaries between the traditional ship stateroom and its veranda, creating a closer connection to the ocean. The new Edge Stateroom with Infinite Veranda turns guest quarters into a seamless space, from the room’s door all the way to the water’s edge. The simple touch of a button gives guests open-air access to the sea, bringing the outside in and the inside out. With the touch of another button, guests can take complete control of their stateroom and personalise everything from lighting, shades, temperature and service – even choosing a setting to tuck them in or gently wake them.

The design adds 23% more square footage and 10% larger bathrooms than Celebrity Cruises’ Solstice Class.

Cantilevered from the side of the ship, the Magic Carpet makes Celebrity Edge’s distinctive profile recognisable from miles away. The size of a tennis court, this incredible engineering feat scales the 16-deck ship through the day and evening, positioning at four of the ship’s decks, transforming into a new and exciting experience at each one.

Celebrity Edge will homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, making her first sailing on 16th December 2018. Bookings are now open at www.celebritycruises.co.uk, or through a travel agent, for the ship’s two seven-night itineraries. An Eastern Caribbean cruise visits San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Philipsburg, St Maarten. The Western Caribbean calls on Key West, Florida; Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and George Town, Grand Cayman. Holidaymakers will also have the option to book back-to-back sailings for a 14-night journey. Celebrity Edge will be joined by three sister ships in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

With Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Cruises has more than doubled the number of available suites, adding two spectacular new categories. At the top of the line are two new Iconic Suites situated above the ship’s bridge. These near 2,600 sq ft, two-bedroom, two-bathroom suites feature mind-blowing views thanks to panoramic windows enveloping the dining room, living room and bedrooms. The 700 sq ft veranda offers a 270-degree view of the ocean.