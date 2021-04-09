Celestyal Cruises to Expand Fleet Deployment this Summer

On the heels of announcing the resumption of operations on 29th May with the Celestyal Crystal, Celestyal Cruises,the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travellers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, announces that it will deploy a second ship, the Celestyal Olympia. Setting sail from Celestyal’s dedicated terminal at Lavrion Port & Marina (Athens), located just 16 miles from Athens Airport the new, seven-night “Legendary Archipelago” itinerary will operate from 28th June through 30th August.

As of 30th August, the Celestyal Olympia will operate her scheduled three- and four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ and ‘Iconic Discovery’ itineraries from Lavrion Port & Marina for the remainder of the season.

The new ‘Legendary Archipelago’ itinerary will call in Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Agios Nikolaos (Crete) and Rhodes in Greece and Limassol in Cyprus with all-inclusive pricing starting as low from just £759 per person. All departures will be open for booking on 9th April. Celestyal is the only cruise line calling on a regular basis to Thessaloniki this summer and this new embarkation/disembarkation port provides additional flight options from Western and Northern Europe as well as the added convenience for the drive markets of the the Balkans and Northern Greece. Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece and offers guests stunning Paleo Christian and Byzantine monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, monuments to the famed Alexander the Great and the chance to explore the city’s rich Roman and Sephardic Jewish heritage. Thessaloniki is also known as a “gastronomic paradise”, serving as a crossroads for trade and drawing upon ingredients from all over the Mediterranean and Asia served in the city’s renowned tavernas. Guests can also take advantage of late night departures in Mykonos and Santorini, providing the opportunity to enjoy fully extended days on these iconic and popular Greek isles. Celestyal is also offering unique and fully immersive excursions to nearby islands such as Delos and Tinos. Delos is the mythological birthplace of Apollo and a major religious and archaeological site and port dating back to the First Millennium. Tinos is well-known to Greeks for its religious significance. On Tinos both Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic populations co-exist, and the island is also well known for its sculptors and painters and its 80 windmills that dot the island’s villages.

Lavrion Port & Marina is a similar driving time from the city centre as Piraeus Port. Celestyal will occupy a dedicated terminal facility at Lavrion, which will provide an enhanced and expedited embarkation and disembarkation experience for guests. The dedicated terminal will allow for the thorough implementation of Celestyal’s comprehensive and enhanced health protocols.

Greece has announced that as of mid-May it will welcome European travellers back as long as visitors provide proof of being vaccinated, or certified to have COVID-19 immunity or a negative PCR test 72-hours prior to departure from their home country and embarking their cruise. Celestyal Cruises will also require a negative PCR test within 72-hours prior to embarkation of the cruise. The company is currently awaiting further guidance from the relevant health authorities as to the waiving of this requirement for those that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, Celestyal is working closely with the Greek health authorities in order to implement a crew vaccination programme that will see the crew on both of Celestyal’s vessels fully vaccinated prior to sailing. Furthermore, Celestyal Cruises will have PCR testing available on board for all guests requiring this, at their cost prior to disembarkation.

“As the vaccination programme picks up speed across Europe, we are confident that travellers from our key markets will soon be on the move again. We are thrilled with the positive progress of the safe and healthy reopening of Greece and cruising in May, building on last year’s successful partial deployment of cruises in Greece. It is not surprising that we are witnessing a strong increase in demand from our European guests as a result,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “We pride ourselves on being the award-winning regional expert in destination and experience-led cruising that can be nimble in times like this. Being the only cruise line that can truly deliver Greek cruising the Greek way, we are extremely excited to continue to innovate with new, curated and immersive itineraries such as “Legendary Archipelago’’ and look forward to welcoming our European guests back to Greece this summer.”

At Celestyal Cruises, our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the communities we visit. As a member of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), we have pledged our commitment to adopt mandatory core elements of enhanced health protocols as part of a phased-in resumption of cruise operations. Informed by leading scientists, medical experts, European and Hellenic health authorities, these protocols apply to the entire cruise experience. Our health and safety measures will be continuously evaluated and adjusted based on the current evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe as well as the availability of new prevention, therapeutics, and mitigation measures.

