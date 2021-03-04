News

Centara expands with a new family resort in Vietnam

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, expands its popular family-themed resort brand with the world’s second Centara Mirage, opening in a popular beach destination in southern Vietnam.

Located a few hours’ drive from Ho Chi Minh City, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne will be a Spanish Mediterranean themed waterpark resort inspired by nautical adventures and voyages of discovery.

Opening in late April 2021, the 984-key resort will infuse the guest experience with elements of fantasy, wonder and awe. Fantastic family-friendly facilities include diverse dining, an observatory tower café, separate playgrounds and Kids’ Clubs for younger and older children, Cenvaree Spa, and the world’s first Spa Candy, a wellness destination designed specifically for children. The resort’s waterpark will feature a lazy river, water slides, splash pool, cliff jumping pool and kids’ pool, ensuring children enjoy endless days of excitement and fun.

Centara Mirage has become hugely popular in Thailand following the success of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, which opened in Pattaya in 2009 and is still widely regarded as Thailand’s top family resort today.

