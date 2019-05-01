Center Parcs is Open for Families this Summer

Center Parcs Longford Forest has announced that all accommodation at the much-anticipated forest resort is now complete, a key milestone to achieve as the short break destination prepares to open to Irish families this summer. The build of 466 Lodges of varying sizes and types, as well as 30 Lakeside Apartments, which together will accommodate up to 2,500 people in the unique forest setting, has concluded.

To coincide with the announcement, bookings for short breaks arriving from the 16th of August 2019 onwards can now be made www.centerparcs.ie, meaning Irish families can avail of a summer break at the soon to open Center Parcs forest resort. The official launch date is expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

Set amongst 400 acres of beautiful Longford forest are three types of lodges for Irish families to choose from – Woodland, Executive and Exclusive. Each of the self-catered lodges have been designed with family living and ultimate comfort and quality in mind and serve as the perfect home away from home. An additional 30 Lakeside Apartments, which are most suited to couples, are also available to enjoy.

The Woodland Lodge

A practical and popular choice amongst families, the 2-4 bedroom Woodland Lodges at Center Parcs Longford Forest will sleep up to eight guests and have been designed especially for family time.

The open-plan living space is the perfect place to relax with comfy sofas, a flat screen TV and log-burning fireplace, ideal for evenings spent with family and friends. The fully-equipped kitchen includes everything families will need during their break and each Woodland Lodge comes equipped with a private patio, complete with outdoor furniture and a barbeque stand, from which the surrounding wildlife can be spotted.

The Executive Lodge

Executive Lodges at Longford Forest have the same stylish highlights that guests will find in the Woodland Lodges but come with additional facilities and touches of luxury.

Featuring en-suite bath and shower rooms in all bedrooms, a daily housekeeping service and TVs in all rooms, the Executive Lodge offer the entire family comfort and privacy. Furthermore, a select number of 4 bedroom Executive Lodges come equipped with a private sauna and games room!

The Exclusive Lodge

Top end luxury at Center Parcs Longford Forest can be found at the detached, two-storey, four-bedroom Exclusive Lodges.

Complete with all the usual mod cons of a Center Parcs lodge, the Exclusive Lodge goes one step further with high end finishes and luxury touches. Alongside the beautiful spacious interiors, guests will find a private outdoor space with hot tub, premium sun loungers and patio area, as well as a private sauna and steam room.

Lakeside Apartments

Conveniently located right by the lake, the Longford Forest Lakeside Apartments are perfect for couples, duos or small families looking to experience Center Parcs. Twin and double rooms are available, and all are equipped with self-catering facilities.

Apartment guests can relax, unwind and take some time out to enjoy the lake view and the many activities that take place on it from their very own balcony or terrace.

Martin Dalby, Center Parcs CEO commented: “We are delighted to announce that Center Parcs Longford Forest is on schedule to welcome guests this summer. The completion of all accommodation at our first Irish forest resort is an exciting milestone. We’re committed to providing families with top quality accommodation in the tranquil surrounding of the forest and yet another step closer to welcoming Irish families to Center Parcs this summer. We’re moving on to finishing touches now, which means we’re very nearly there!”

Center Parcs Longford Forest will open in Longford this summer, offering a new, premium destination for families to spend quality time together. For more information, visit www.centerparcs.ie.