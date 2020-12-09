Center Parcs Longford Forest reopens for Christmas

Center Parcs has announced it will re-open Center Parcs Longford Forest from 18 December until 3 January to welcome families for festive short breaks.

Families wishing to get together over the festive period will receive 50% off the cost of their break and will be greeted with twinkling lights, festive decorations and a sprinkling of snow as the forest is transformed into a magical winter playground, with 400 acres of natural woodland to explore.

The forest will also be home to a very special visitor before Christmas, as Santa Claus will be in residence, ready and waiting in his Woodland Workshop to meet families in the run-up to the big day (socially distanced, of course!).

Center Parcs Longford Forest Village Director Daragh Feighery said: “We know that families will be looking forward to their annual visit to meet Santa Claus and we’ve been liaising with the North Pole’s Elf and Safety team to make sure Santa and his team of helpers can still join us this December. We really want to keep as much of the magic of Christmas as possible so, even though Santa’s Woodland Workshop looks a little bit different this year, we’ve done everything we can to make the experience as normal, and safe, as possible. Most importantly, Santa will still be able to see and talk to the children in his workshop.”

Center Parcs will also be offering families a huge range of outdoor activities, from adrenaline-fuelled adventures to simply exploring the beautiful forest on foot or by bike. Although indoor activities and play areas will be closed in line with government guidance, there are still plenty of outdoor play areas for little ones to enjoy.

All of Center Parcs’ restaurants will be open for groups of up to six people and are also offering a full takeaway and delivery service for guests who want to dine in their lodge. And, for guests looking for a little pre-Christmas pampering, Aqua Sana Spa will be open for treatments, including indulgent facials, revitalising massages and finishing touches for hands and feet. Aqua Sana offers treatments from renowned Irish spa brands, including Elemis and VOYA.

In line with government guidance, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will not reopen over the festive period.

Daragh added: “2020 has been a really difficult year and we know that people are looking forward to spending time with their loved ones over the festive period. The team have been working hard to create a magical experience for our guests, as well as making sure all the latest safety measures are in place to keep everyone safe. I’m so excited that we’re able to welcome families back to the forest, just in time for Christmas!”

The announcement comes after Center Parcs Longford Forest closed its doors in October after Level 3 restrictions were introduced nationwide. Social distancing and safety measures will be in place to protect the guests and the company’s 1,000 employees.

The resort will close again on 4 January, until at least 11 January, in anticipation of the COVID-19 measures that the government will put in place after the festive season.