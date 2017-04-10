Centre Parcs appoints General Manager

Center Parcs have appointed Daragh Feighery as the first General Manager of Center Parcs Longford Forest, near Ballymahon, County Longford.

The General Manager is a key appointment and Daragh becomes the company’s first employee in Ireland and will be the most senior role at Center Parcs Longford Forest.

Daragh joins Center Parcs from ARAMARK Ireland, where he has been Operations Director Northern Europe since 2006, with responsibility for the implementation of Aramark’s strategic and operational business plans. Daragh lives in County Kildare and is married with 4 children, and in his spare time plays an active role in the local GAA club, Lucan Sarsfields.

Commenting on Daragh’s appointment, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Daragh to the Center Parcs team. He brings with him a wealth of industry experience in Ireland as well as the drive and personality that are crucial to the role of General Manager at Center Parcs. This appointment represents another key milestone in our journey to bring Center Parcs to Ireland and we look forward to Daragh taking up his position in May”.

Daragh Feighery, said:

“I am extremely excited to join the Center Parcs team and look forward to what will be a fantastic opportunity for families like my own to enjoy a unique family break in Ireland. I believe my experience, skills and beliefs will be a great match in the role of General Manager in Center Parcs Longford Forest. I also look forward to working closely with the local community in what is a very positive and exciting time for Longford and the wider Midlands Community. “

As General Manager Daragh’s main responsibility will be to oversee the safe and successful operation of Center Parcs Longford Forest, which includes the 1000 employees and approximately 2500 guests per break. Daragh will also work closely with the local community once operational to ensure that Center Parcs remains a long term, sustainable partner within County Longford and the wider Midlands region.

Daragh will officially join Center Parcs on 29th May and will spend much of the next 15-18 months working in the UK to fully understand the Center Parcs business before returning to Ireland in time for the start of the main recruitment campaign and opening of the Longford Forest in 2019.