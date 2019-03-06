News

Changes in Finnair’s Booking Class Structure

Finnair is preparing to launch a new travel class – Premium Economy – to our offering in 2021 and to ensure that we are able to start selling this new travel class, we need to make technical changes to our booking class structure.

Therefore, four booking classes – P, T, W and R – will be removed from our inventory to make room for the upcoming Premium Economy bookings. This change will take place on 1 April 2019.

NB: Any existing bookings in any of these booking classes should be ticketed according to the ticketing time limit or NO LATER than 31 March 2019, whichever is earlier.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us via email: finnair@atts.ie and Tel: 01 882 8680.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

