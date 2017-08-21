News

Changing Places Facility Opens at Dublin Airport T1

Changing Places Facility Opens at Dublin Airport T1

A fully accessible Changing Places toilet facility has been opened on the ground floor in the arrivals area in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. The new facility includes a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, full room coverage ceiling tracking hoist system, and sufficient space both sides of the toilet for transfers.

“Dublin Airport is dedicated to providing accessibility for persons with disabilities throughout the airport,” said Liz Kavanagh, Customer Experience Manager (above). “We worked closely with Inclusion Ireland and our Disability User Group on this project to deliver best practice and to ensure our facilities and services meet the needs of our passengers.”

Inclusion Ireland established the Changing Places Working Group in 2004, which has helped to champion the introduction of fully accessible toilets to public places in Ireland. “These facilities have proved a life-changer for thousands of families and have saved such families from the indignity of having to use toilet facilities that are not suitable to the needs of their loved ones,” said Cormac Cahill, Communications & Information Officer, Inclusion Ireland.

Dublin Airport was named the Best Airport in Europe for Accessibility at the 2016 ACI Europe Awards. Dublin Airport was also rated number one for passenger experience ahead of all other European airports of a similar size in the 2015 ACI Airport Service Quality survey.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Trade Deals, Sarah Slattery, Irish Travel Trade News

Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd August 2017

Sarah SlatteryAugust 22, 2017
Read More
Qatar Visa Waivers

Qatar Waives Entry Visa Requirements for  Citizens of 80 Countries

Neil SteedmanAugust 18, 2017
Read More
HAL+RM Featured Image

Welcome Aboard Holland America Line and Rocky Mountaineer

Neil SteedmanAugust 17, 2017
Read More
Airberlin

Airberlin Files for Administration After Etihad Declines Further Funding

Neil SteedmanAugust 16, 2017
Read More
WTM London 2017 Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking

Registration Open for WTM London 2017 Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking

Neil SteedmanAugust 16, 2017
Read More
Vibrant Irish Light, between Dublin Airport Terminals 1 and 2, is complemented with the poem, Swanlight, by the late Irish poet and philosopher, John O’Donohue

CAR Revokes Travel Agent Licence of Bookandgo.ie

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities with Turkish Airlines and G Adventures

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Air France-KLM + Delta Promotion

Book and Win with Air France, KLM and Delta August Promotion

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
IMG_4217

Insight Vacations Launches 2018 North America Brochure

Ian BloomfieldAugust 15, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland