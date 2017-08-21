Changing Places Facility Opens at Dublin Airport T1

A fully accessible Changing Places toilet facility has been opened on the ground floor in the arrivals area in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. The new facility includes a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, full room coverage ceiling tracking hoist system, and sufficient space both sides of the toilet for transfers.

“Dublin Airport is dedicated to providing accessibility for persons with disabilities throughout the airport,” said Liz Kavanagh, Customer Experience Manager (above). “We worked closely with Inclusion Ireland and our Disability User Group on this project to deliver best practice and to ensure our facilities and services meet the needs of our passengers.”

Inclusion Ireland established the Changing Places Working Group in 2004, which has helped to champion the introduction of fully accessible toilets to public places in Ireland. “These facilities have proved a life-changer for thousands of families and have saved such families from the indignity of having to use toilet facilities that are not suitable to the needs of their loved ones,” said Cormac Cahill, Communications & Information Officer, Inclusion Ireland.

Dublin Airport was named the Best Airport in Europe for Accessibility at the 2016 ACI Europe Awards. Dublin Airport was also rated number one for passenger experience ahead of all other European airports of a similar size in the 2015 ACI Airport Service Quality survey.