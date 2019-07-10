News

Chani is June Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Chani is June Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Chani Anderson, Trailfinders Cork, is the winner for June of the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with her photo ‘Streets of Prague’ taken in Prague with her Nikon 7100 camera in December 2018.

‘Streets of Prague’ by Chani Anderson, Trailfinders Cork

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

