Charlie McNally Joins The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation has announced that Charlie McNally will be joining the Insight Vacations and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise team from Flight Centre, where he has been working as Business Development Manager.

Prior to his employment at Flight Centre, Charlie has worked in sales in the telecommunications industry. He holds a Degree in Business and Law from DBS.

“We are delighted to welcome Charlie to the team and look forward to introducing him to agents across the country,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, The Travel Corporation.