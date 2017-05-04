News

Charlie McNally Joins The Travel Corporation

Charlie McNally Joins The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation has announced that Charlie McNally will be joining the Insight Vacations and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise team from Flight Centre, where he has been working as Business Development Manager.

Prior to his employment at Flight Centre, Charlie has worked in sales in the telecommunications industry. He holds a Degree in Business and Law from DBS.

“We are delighted to welcome Charlie to the team and look forward to introducing him to agents across the country,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, The Travel Corporation.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

