News

Charlotte Wins Best Social Media Posting at Irish Travel Trade Awards

Charlotte Wins Best Social Media Posting at Irish Travel Trade Awards

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, Falcon Holidays, has won Best Social Media Posting at the Irish Travel Trade Awards and receives a €200 voucher from ITTN. Her amusing photo with the caption ‘Gotta love a photo bomb’ is taken with her colleague Orla Milton, Crystal Holidays. The photo bomber is none other than George Barter from J Barter Travel Group. We liked the humour and it clearly shows what fun was had on the night. It was a close contest, with over 75 entries using the hashtag #ITTNAwards.

We like this one too from Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway, who seemed to be enjoying our Smile Photo Booth!

ittnawards6_opt

Jane Igoe from Clayton Hotels also got creative with our wine sponsors, Salou Tourist Board and Bodega Torres!

screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-14_opt-2

 

However, Charlotte Brenner is our worthy winner because, yes, we all love a good photo bomb – thank you, George! Charlotte will receive a One4all voucher to the value of €200, just in time for Christmas!

Related Items
View Comments (1)

1 Comment

  1. Charlotte

    December 20, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Thanks ITTN and, of course, George Barter. We had a great night and will spend the voucher wisely 😉

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sarah Slattery has been in the travel industry for the past 24 years, initially as a sales consultant and progressed to sales and marketing director of Skytours. Sarah’s experience and knowledge led to a regular slot on TV3 as the travel expert on the Morning Show. She has her own blog www.thetravelexpert.ie which offers advice on destinations and the best travel deals.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak January 2017 Campaign

SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Swiss Irish Business Association Home Page

Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance, Ross Waters, Tour America

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Arriving Passengers

Dublin Airport Sets New Record with 28m Passengers Last Year

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland