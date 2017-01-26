News

Charlotte Receives €200 One4all Voucher from ITTN

Charlotte Receives €200 One4all Voucher from ITTN

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, Falcon Holidays, was recently presented with a €200 One4all voucher by Ian Bloomfield, Marketing Manager, Irish Travel Trade News, for winning Best Social Media Posting at the Irish Travel Trade Awards.

ITTN Winner Charlotte Brenner Photo

Charlott’s amusing photo with the caption ‘Gotta love a photo bomb’ was taken with her colleague Orla Milton, Crystal Holidays – and the photo bomber was George Barter, J Barter Travel Group.

Charlotte said: “Thanks Irish Travel Trade News and – of course! – George Barter. We had a great night and I will spend the voucher wisely.”

Sarah Slattery, ITTN, added: “It was a close contest, with over 75 entries using the hashtag #ITTNAwards on the night, but we liked the humour in Charlotte’s entry and it clearly shows what fun was had at the Awards.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints ATTS as GSA for Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Cruise centre

Strand Travel Opens New Cruise Centre

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Travel Counsellors Gearoid Mannion

Gearoid Shares His Experience in New Travel Counsellors Campaign

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Sunflower in the early morning sunlight of summer

Rocky Mountaineer Appoints Sarah Revell for Irish Market

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Cloud SIM App

‘Cloud SIM’ Offers Travel Agents a Holiday Add-on for International Calls

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
E-Lostbag Premium 1

E-Lostbag Premium Helps You Stay Connected to Your Luggage

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
CLIA Cruise360 2017

CLIA Offers Exclusive Irish Rate for Cruise360 and Free 2017 Membership

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Club Med

Club Med – Luxury All-Inclusive Holidays for Families, Couples and Groups

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Mackin Tours Brochure 1

Mackin Travel Promotes Escorted Tours Programme

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland