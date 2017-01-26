Charlotte Receives €200 One4all Voucher from ITTN

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, Falcon Holidays, was recently presented with a €200 One4all voucher by Ian Bloomfield, Marketing Manager, Irish Travel Trade News, for winning Best Social Media Posting at the Irish Travel Trade Awards.

Charlott’s amusing photo with the caption ‘Gotta love a photo bomb’ was taken with her colleague Orla Milton, Crystal Holidays – and the photo bomber was George Barter, J Barter Travel Group.

Charlotte said: “Thanks Irish Travel Trade News and – of course! – George Barter. We had a great night and I will spend the voucher wisely.”

Sarah Slattery, ITTN, added: “It was a close contest, with over 75 entries using the hashtag #ITTNAwards on the night, but we liked the humour in Charlotte’s entry and it clearly shows what fun was had at the Awards.”