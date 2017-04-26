News

Charm Awaits in Zurich, Switzerland, from Cork Airport this Summer

Cork Airport is delighted to add Zurich to its choice of fantastic European city destinations. The new Cork – Zurich service, which will be operated by SWISS, is taking off on 2nd June and will continue through the summer until 2nd October. Such was the demand for this service that SWISS increased the number of available seats by one-third.

Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland, is the alpine epicentre for Swiss business and tourism and is famed for its chocolate and timepieces. As the gateway to the stunning Alps, visitors are guaranteed a mecca of adventure, culinary and nightlife delights with the city’s relaxed, yet efficient way of life.

There is also a special Irish connection to the Swiss city, with James Joyce’s world-renowned Ulysses being crafted and inspired by the spirit and vitality of the Alpine city.

Seats to Zurich can be booked on www.swiss.com

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

