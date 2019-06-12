Cheapest and Most Expensive Taxi Fares Worldwide

The country with the most expensive taxi fare is Switzerland, at €22.68 for a 5km taxi ride, while the country with the cheapest taxi fare is Egypt, at 0.84 euro for 5km, according to research by www.taxi2airport.com.

Taxi2Airport analysed data (live figures @ 11/06/2019) collated by Taxi-Calculator.com. The average taxi fare presented is relative to a 5km (3.1 miles) journey. Taxi2Airport chose to focus on 5km because, faced with a journey of this length, hailing a cab is often a necessity – especially if you have luggage or kids to hand.

The country with the cheapest taxi fare is Egypt – a cost of just 0.84 euro, for a 5km taxi fare. In fact, the base fee for a taxi fare in Egypt is as low as 0.24 euro. Egypt is followed closely by India (€1.29), Thailand (€1.41) and Indonesia (€1.68) in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, in Malaysia (€1.70) and Mexico (€1.80) you can grab a 5km cab ride for under €2.

Rounding off the top 10 cheapest countries for taxi fares is Turkey (€2.24), followed by China (€2.41), Argentina (€2.44), and Vietnam (€2.47).

At the other end of the spectrum, taxi fares for a 5km journey are far more expensive in European countries, such as Sweden (€9.91) and France (€10). In Britain, you can expect to pay €10.08 for a 5km ride. In fact, the base fee for a taxi fare in Britain is €2.96 – one of the highest fees recorded.

On the other side of the world, New Zealand is next with a fare that is marginally higher than that in Britain, at €10.53. Followed by more European counties such as Austria (€11.60), Belgium (€12.90), the Netherlands (€13.40) and Germany (€13.80).

However, the two most expensive countries to take a taxi are Japan (€15.64) and Switzerland – at €22.68!

Five Tips to Save Money

Taxi2Airport asked David Else, writer of several Lonely Planet guidebooks, for his tips to help save money and organise trips more efficiently: