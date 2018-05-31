News

Cherie and Jenny Win Tickets to Beijing with Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines and Dublin Airport completed their Ireland roadshow with visits to Cork and Belfast, following last week’s launch in Dublin.

In Belfast, Cherie Brown, One World Travel (above), was presented with tickets for two from Dublin non-stop to Beijing by Ryan Zhang, General Manager Ireland, Hainan Airlines.

The winners of Fast Track and lounge passes from Dublin Airport were Leah Adams, Travel Solutions; Chris Clinton, Travel Solutions; and Lyndsey Riddell, Clubworld Travel.

Jenny O’Driscoll, Dawson Travel, receives tickets for two from Dublin to Beijing from Ryan Zhang, General Manager Ireland, Hainan Airlines

In Cork, the winner of tickets for two from Dublin to Beijing was Jenny O’Driscoll, Dawson Travel, while the winners of Fast Track and lounge passes were Kate Jirickova, J Barter Travel; Ines Caramelo, J Barter Travel; and Grainne McGuinness, Evening Echo.

