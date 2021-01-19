Children Fly Free With Etihad

Etihad Airways has introduced a limited time offer which sees children fly for free on flights to Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Adults who book a ticket before January 28, 2021 for travel up to September 30 of this year can bring up to two children aged 11 or under at no extra costs. Book two adult tickets and you can bring four children, for free.

All passengers on Etihad will have to provide a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Passengers are also supported by the Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and confidence. All passengers travelling with Etihad receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance.

Fares to Abu Dhabi and Dubai start from just GBP 299 in Economy class.