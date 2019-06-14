Children Go Free with Stena Line to Britain

Stena Line has launched Kids Go Free, which offers families the opportunity to save on trips across the Irish Sea via the Dublin-Holyhead, Rosslare-Fishguard Belfast-Cairnryan and Belfast-Liverpool routes. The offer is available on Economy or Flexi motorist fares up to 5 January for children up to 15 years of age.

“With spacious ships, ease of loading up the car and setting off on an adventure, Stena Line takes the stress out of travelling,” said Diane Poole, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea South. “The Kids Go Free offer not only reduces travel expense but allows kids to have just as much fun on the journey as they do at the destination.

“The children will love the Happy World play area, Teen Town video game zone, and free movies in the dedicated cinema – and not forgetting about the big kids… there is free wi-fi, great eateries, and the onboard shop offering up to 50% savings compared to the high street.”