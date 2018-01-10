China Airlines appoints Aviareps as GSA for Ireland

China Airlines, the national carrier of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is now represented in Ireland by AVIAREPS, the world’s leading airline and tourism representation company. Starting immediately they are providing full GSA service including marketing and promotional activities as well as trade support for all questions and queries that agents may have in relation to China Airlines.

On December 1st, 2017 China Airlines introduced a new non-stop service between London Gatwick and Taipei’s Taoyuan International which is expected to not only to drive travel demand from the UK and Ireland to Taiwan, but also provide excellent access, service and an alternative route for those travelling on to Australia, New Zealand and other Asian destinations within the China Airlines network.

There are also excellent air connections via Frankfurt and Amsterdam to Taipei.