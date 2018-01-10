News

China Airlines appoints Aviareps as GSA for Ireland

China Airlines, the national carrier of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is now  represented in Ireland by AVIAREPS, the world’s leading airline and tourism representation company. Starting immediately they are providing full GSA service including  marketing and promotional activities as well as trade support for all  questions and queries that agents may have in relation to China Airlines.

On December 1st, 2017 China Airlines introduced a new non-stop service between London Gatwick and Taipei’s Taoyuan International which is expected to not only to drive travel demand from the UK and Ireland to Taiwan, but also provide excellent access, service and an alternative route for those travelling on to Australia, New Zealand and other Asian destinations within the China Airlines network.
There are also excellent air connections via Frankfurt and Amsterdam to Taipei.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

