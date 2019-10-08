China Southern Airlines Hosts Top Agents in Dublin

The world’s sixth-largest passenger carrier, China Southern Airlines operates non-stop flights to more than 190 destinations in China, across Asia, and to Europe, Oceania and North America. The airline flies to 35 countries, with its primary hub at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

The carrier is represented in Ireland by Paul Nolan from APG Ireland, who was joined by Nick Newman the airline’s Commercial Manager UK & Ireland, who welcomed top agents to an agents’ appreciation lunch in Bang Restaurant in Dublin.

The all-female guests were greeted by an all-male airline group comprising Paul Nolan and Alan Daniels from APG Ireland and Nick Newman and Dean Saxby from China Southern Airlines.