China Southern Airlines Plans to Fly from Dublin to China

China Southern Airlines, which now flies from London Heathrow to Wuhan and Sanya in China, will change these flights from an Airbus A330 to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on 29th October 2018 – and has future plans to open a new route from Dublin to China.

China Southern is the largest airline in the People’s Republic of China, and operates a fleet of 583 aircraft with orders placed for another 290.

In particular, Sanya will be a great new leisure destination, as well as being the first Chinese city to have visa-free travel from 57 countries. These new destinations will provide additional connectivity for the 80,000+ Chinese community living in Ireland, as well as Irish business  and leisure travellers.

These new flights will bring China Southern Airlines’ total weekly departures between Western Europe and China to 41.

Speaking to Irish Travel Trade News, Dean Saxby, Key Account Manager UK & Ireland, confirmed that the airline intends to open a new route from Dublin to China in the future. This is part of the airline’s strategy of rapid growth in Europe.

Wuhan has more than 410 business with connections to the UK and Ireland.

The airline is represented in Ireland by APG.

