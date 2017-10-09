News

China Southern Goes Double Daily from London Heathrow

There was great delight at the China Southern Airlines lunch in Chapter One when Paul Nolan of APG announced that he had become a grandfather to new baby Daisey earlier that day – all good wishes go to Paul and his family.

Paul Nolan becomes a proud grandfather.

Nick Newman, Commercial Manager UK and Ireland, China Southern Airlines, made his now annual trip to update the trade and media on progress at the airline.

Qi Luo, Club Travel, and Aileen Eglington, AE Consult

The latest schedule from London Heathrow is now double daily which has B787 Dreamliner on the route to Guangzou. Onward connections from Guangzou to Australia and Asia are a feature of the schedule.

Irish travellers can also use Amsterdam Schiphol for daily flights to Guangzou.

Next month will see the introduction of a third flight from London Heathrow to a destination to be announced. This will also use the B787 Dreamliner aircraft.

