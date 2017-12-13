News

Christmas and New Year in Toronto with Air Transat Festive Flight from Dublin

Air Transat has a special festive flight from Dublin to Toronto enabling Irish travellers to spend Christmas and New Year in one of the world’s favourite destinations. The flight departs from Dublin at 10.35 on 20th December, returning overnight from Toronto on 2nd January 2018 arriving at 09.20. Return Economy Class fares start from €359.

Running until 23rd December, the Toronto Christmas Market captures all the charm, heritage and fun of a Christmas market with local crafts, artisanal food and live music.

Casa Loma, a Gothic castle built by Canadian Sir Henry Pellatt in 1911, will be decked out in lights and seasonal décor over the festive season, offering photo opportunities galore for visitors this winter.

For sports fans, on 23rd December basketball team the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

On New Year’s Eve, travellers looking to try something different can ring in the New Year with a 5k run that starts on the stroke of midnight and ends with a post-race party. For those travelling with children, Brampton Garden Square’s celebration will feature marshmallow roasting and a fireworks show at 9.00pm.

