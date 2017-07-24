News

CityJet becomes the Official Airline of London GAA

CityJet becomes the Official Airline of London GAA

 

CityJet, the Irish European regional carrier, has become the official airline of London GAA and has announced its second season of sponsorship of London GAA’s senior championships this year.CityJet, which has its major hub at London City Airport, is to continue as title sponsors of both London senior football and senior hurling championships. CityJet flies up to seven times daily each way on the Dublin/ London City route.

London GAA is affiliated to Ireland’s major national sporting organisation, which boasts hundreds of thousands of players and members, mainly in Ireland but also with affiliates across the globe. Active GAA players in Britain now number in excess of 12,500.

Making the announcement, Cathal O’ Connell, CityJet’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “London GAA is at the heartbeat of the Irish community in the capital and as an organisation it plays a pivotal role in the lives and welfare of thousands of Irish people. Player numbers are increasing all the time and the GAA now has an active programme in third level colleges in the UK.”

“As an airline that serves the Irish community in London, we are delighted to renew our sponsorship of the London GAA senior championships. The GAA works successfully in bonding Irish people together when abroad but also in integrating them with their neighbours and the wider community,” he added.

London GAA secretary, Mark Gottsche, said: “London GAA is delighted to have CityJet on board once again as the title sponsors of the London Senior Football and Hurling Championship for 2017. CityJet, through its schedule at London City Airport, serves thousands of Irish people and we are especially delighted to have an internationally recognised brand working in partnership with us in the promotion of our games and competitions here in London.”

“Our Inter County Teams for National League and Championship fly CityJet to games in Ireland. We look forward to working closely with CityJet over the coming year in what promises to be another exciting season in the Senior Football and Hurling Championship in London”

The London GAA championships gets underway on the weekend of 29th July, with games in the CityJet senior hurling championships; the CityJet senior football championships commences on 13th August. The competitions run until the end of October.

Pictured are Mark Gottsche, Secretary, London GAA; John Lacey, Chairman, London GAA; Barry Keane, CityJet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

1-IMG_2915

Aer Lingus to Launch Dublin-Miami on 1st September

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
WH Veranda Suite-XL

Silversea Luxury Seven-Day Cruise in Northern Europe

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2017

Sarah SlatteryJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Repro Free: Thursday 21st July, Dublin Airport: Aer Lingus welcomed a piece of Irish aviation history into its hangar at Dublin airport today as it received a Douglas DC-3 aircraft hailing from the 1940s and 50s and freshly painted in the Aer Lingus livery of that era. The DC-3 was the fifth aircraft type to be operated by Aer Lingus in 1940 and at that time was part of a fleet of just 5, while todays fleet now stands at 63 aircraft operating more than 100 routes to UK, Europe and North America. The DC-3 aircraft will feature in Bray Air Display and Foynes Air Show this weekend. Pictured are Aer Lingus cabin crew Sarah Jane Bennett and Christina Foley wearing the airlines 1940s uniform together. Picture Jason Clarke

Aer Lingus gets nostalgic about the DC 3

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agents Licence

Neil SteedmanJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Relax in tropical splendor on the deserted barrier island beaches surrounding Marco Island.

Naples on Florida’s Paradise Coast a Must Visit Destination

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2017
Read More
Travelport Drive Me

Booking a Car Transfer Made Easy with Travelport Drive Me

Neil SteedmanJuly 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_0822

AirWaves from Royal Caribbean/Celebrity Cruises/Azamara Club Cruises

Michael FloodJuly 20, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Phuket, Thailand, is Turkish Airlines 300th Destination

Michael FloodJuly 19, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland