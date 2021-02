CityJet Would Be ‘Delighted’ to Talk to Aer Lingus About Regional Service Contract

CityJet chief executive Pat Byrne has said he would be “delighted” to talk to Aer Lingus about flying its regional service, despite Aer Lingus’ preference for Conor McCarthy’s fledgling Emerald Airlines to do so after Stobart Air’s contract expires in December 2022.

