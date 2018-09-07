Citywest Hotel’s ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ has appointed Stephen McDonald as Head Chef.

Citywest Hotel’s ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ has appointed Stephen McDonald as Head Chef.The Tallaght native joins the team from Carton House in Kildare where he was Head Chef of the Clubhouse.

Prior to Carton House, Stephen gained a wealth of experience and carved his professional skills working as a Sous Chef at An Crúiscín Lán in Spiddal, Connemara; Stix and Stones in Belfast; as well as the Dylan McGrath-owned Rustic Stone, Fade Street and Brasserie Sixty6 in Dublin’s city centre.

In 2011 he opened his own gastropub, during which time he received numerous national reviews, won Meal of the Year in the Irish Times and reached the final five for Best Gastropub in Ireland.

Stephen has always demonstrated an innate passion for food and cooking, having studied Culinary Arts at Institute of Technology Tallaght and trained at his uncle’s restaurant in Rathmines. Stephen has a love for cooking Irish dishes using classical French techniques to deliver a truly unique culinary experience.

His ambition for ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ is to create an enhanced dining experience through utilising the best of Irish and local produce, cooked simply to allow the natural flavours to dominate.

Ciaran Cunningham, Executive Head Chef, The Woodlock Brasserie, Citywest Hotel said, “On behalf of the entire culinary team I would like welcome Stephen and I look forward to working with him to create a new and exciting dining experience for our customers. Stephen’s extensive experience and natural culinary flair is sure to add something really special to menu at ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’.”

The award-winning ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ at Citywest Hotel has created a casual yet contemporary dining experience in a lively and inviting atmosphere. Divided over three rooms, each section has been created with a subtly different style and ambience suited to an intimate table for two, a private party or a friendly get-together. With a location convenient to Dublin City centre, ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ also enjoys stunning views of the Wicklow Mountains and beyond.