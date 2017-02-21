Claim Your Listing on TheTravel Directory.ie Website

Irish Travel Trade News (ITTN) has launched a new consumer-focused website, www.TheTravelDirectory.ie, and Irish travel agents, as well as travel industry suppliers and organisations, are invited to ‘Claim Your Listing’ and add (free of charge) to the information provided or to update details as and when required. New listings can also be requested.
Quick Guides and News
In addition to over 1,300 company listings in 25 categories, the new website provides the Irish travelling public with quick guides to ITTN’s selection of Top 10 or Top 20 suppliers under seven headings: Sun, Ski, Cities, Cruise, Adventure, Worldwide, and Honeymoon.
News items of interest to Irish travellers are also featured. This week’s stories, for example, include Latest Travel Deals, Upgrade Underway at Cork Airport, Gadgets to Retrieve Lost Travel Items, and New Tour in Las Vegas.
Claim Your Listing
To claim your company’s listing:
- Go to thetraveldirectory.ie, enter your company name at ‘What are you looking for?’ and click on ‘Search’.
- Click on your company name to view your listing.
- Click on ‘Claim it now’ in the right-hand column.
- A box will pop up requesting you to log in. At the bottom of that box is a link that says ‘Sign up’. Fill in the details and a link will be sent to your email address.
- Click on the link once the email arrives to set your password.
- Then return to the website, find the listing again, click on ‘Claim it now’ and log in.
- Your claim will be submitted.
- Once your claim has been approved you can then see your listing on your account page and will be able to update the content.
- If you need help, email: ttdsupport@ittn.ie
Each free listing can include the following:
x1 Company Name
x1 Company Logo
x1 Address
x1 Phone Number
x1 Email Address
x1 Website Address
x1 Facebook Link
x1 Twitter Link
x1 Brief Description
x5 Keywords
x1 Image
Company Listings
The 1,300+ companies are listed under the following 25 categories. If your company is not already listed, you can input your details using the Add A Listing link at the top right-hand of the website home page – and you should include five keywords that best describe your company and services.
Airlines
Airlines’ Consolidators + GSAs
Airports
Bed Banks
Car Rental Companies
Cruise Lines
Embassies
Event Management Companies
Ferry Companies
Marketing + PR Agencies
Rail Companies
Theme Parks
Tour Operators
Tourist Boards (National)
Tourist Boards (Regional)
Transfers + Event Tickets + Excursions
Travel Agents (NI)
Travel Agents (ROI)
Travel Exhibition Companies
Travel Goods + Cards + Visas
Travel Insurance Companies
Travel Journalists + Writers + Bloggers
Travel Organisations
Travel Technology Companies
Travel Training + Education Courses
