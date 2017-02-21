Claim Your Listing on TheTravel Directory.ie Website

Irish Travel Trade News (ITTN) has launched a new consumer-focused website, www.TheTravelDirectory.ie, and Irish travel agents, as well as travel industry suppliers and organisations, are invited to ‘Claim Your Listing’ and add (free of charge) to the information provided or to update details as and when required. New listings can also be requested.

Quick Guides and News

In addition to over 1,300 company listings in 25 categories, the new website provides the Irish travelling public with quick guides to ITTN’s selection of Top 10 or Top 20 suppliers under seven headings: Sun, Ski, Cities, Cruise, Adventure, Worldwide, and Honeymoon.

News items of interest to Irish travellers are also featured. This week’s stories, for example, include Latest Travel Deals, Upgrade Underway at Cork Airport, Gadgets to Retrieve Lost Travel Items, and New Tour in Las Vegas.

Claim Your Listing

To claim your company’s listing:

Go to thetraveldirectory.ie, enter your company name at ‘What are you looking for?’ and click on ‘Search’.

Click on your company name to view your listing.

Click on ‘Claim it now’ in the right-hand column.

A box will pop up requesting you to log in. At the bottom of that box is a link that says ‘Sign up’. Fill in the details and a link will be sent to your email address.

Click on the link once the email arrives to set your password.

Then return to the website, find the listing again, click on ‘Claim it now’ and log in.

Your claim will be submitted.

Once your claim has been approved you can then see your listing on your account page and will be able to update the content.

If you need help, email: ttdsupport@ittn.ie

Each free listing can include the following:

x1 Company Name

x1 Company Logo

x1 Address

x1 Phone Number

x1 Email Address

x1 Website Address

x1 Facebook Link

x1 Twitter Link

x1 Brief Description

x5 Keywords

x1 Image

Company Listings

The 1,300+ companies are listed under the following 25 categories. If your company is not already listed, you can input your details using the Add A Listing link at the top right-hand of the website home page – and you should include five keywords that best describe your company and services.

Airlines

Airlines’ Consolidators + GSAs

Airports

Bed Banks

Car Rental Companies

Cruise Lines

Embassies

Event Management Companies

Ferry Companies

Marketing + PR Agencies

Rail Companies

Theme Parks

Tour Operators

Tourist Boards (National)

Tourist Boards (Regional)

Transfers + Event Tickets + Excursions

Travel Agents (NI)

Travel Agents (ROI)

Travel Exhibition Companies

Travel Goods + Cards + Visas

Travel Insurance Companies

Travel Journalists + Writers + Bloggers

Travel Organisations

Travel Technology Companies

Travel Training + Education Courses