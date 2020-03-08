Classic Collection Holidays Introduces Two March Incentives

Classic Collection Holidays has announced its March incentives: for each booking you make in March you will earn €30 in One4all vouchers – or €50 in vouchers if you have not made a booking in the past 12 months.

There is now even more opportunity to book with Classic Collection, with its new long-haul programme on sale to destinations such as the Maldives, Mauritius, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and Indonesia.

View the long-haul brochure at: http://bit.ly/35QNMzC