CLIA announces exclusive Meyer Werft shipyard visit for agent members

CLIA will host a visit to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany on Friday 13 March, where P&O Cruises’ Iona, Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas and Saga’s Spirit of Adventure are under construction. The visit is open to CLIA travel agents in the UK, Ireland and across Europe, with limited spaces available.

As well as a tour of the visitor centre and the opportunity to hear from the shipyard representatives, the visit will include an exclusive guided tour of the building hall where attendees will see the three ships under construction.

The Meyer Werft shipyard is also home to AIDA Cruises’ AIDAcosma and Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Wish, both in the earlier stages of construction, due for delivery in 2021.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “This is the first time that CLIA has hosted a shipyard visit of this kind, offering our agent members a unique opportunity to see five cruise ships up close and personal as they undergo construction.

“The event also offers agents the chance to learn about the cruise industry’s sustainability efforts, with three LNG-powered ships under construction at Meyer Werft – Iona, AIDAcosma and Disney Wish. With a growing interest from consumers to understand what companies are doing to create a sustainable future, it’s key agents are equipped with the knowledge they need to answer such questions.”

For further details and to register, CLIA agents can visit https://cruiseexperts.org/clia-agents/uk-ireland-events/