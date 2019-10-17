CLIA Announces Line-Up for River Cruise Conference

CLIA UK & Ireland has revealed its speaker line-up for this year’s River Cruise Conference, taking place in Amsterdam from 10 -11 November. Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President, AmaWaterways; Walter Littlejohn, Vice President and Managing Director Crystal Cruises; and Debra Fox, Chief Commercial Officer, APT; have been named as the keynote speakers for the annual river cruise event.

Each speaker will bring practical advice on how to sell river cruise and discuss the latest trends within the industry. In line with the ‘Next Generation’ theme, the conference sessions will focus on how to sell the ‘next generation’ of ships and itineraries to the ‘next generation’ of river cruise customers.

The efforts that river cruise lines are making to create a sustainable future will also be addressed, equipping agents with the key information they need to know to be able to answer questions that their customers may have regarding sustainability.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “We’re delighted to have such a fantastic line up of speakers for our ninth river cruise conference and we look forward to them sharing their wealth of knowledge and expertise of this growing sector.

“It’s great to see so many CLIA travel agents are keen to grow their river cruise business, and events such as the river cruise conference are essential to keep up to date with the latest industry insights and selling advice. Together, we can work to inspire the next generation of customers to take a river cruise by making them aware of the incredible experiences this type of holiday as to offer.”

Limited spaces are still available. CLIA travel agent members can book by visiting https://cruiseexperts.org/clia-agents/uk-ireland-events/