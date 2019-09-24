CLIA Dublin Cruise Showcase on Crown Princess

The CLIA Dublin Cruise Showcase hit the town running as it kicked off with a trade breakfast, sponsored by MSC Cruises, in The Spencer Hotel. This was followed by a cruise marketplace for the agents in attendance.

Then the agents were transferred to berth 33 in Dublin Port where they boarded Crown Princess where the cruise line hosted lunch followed by conference sessions in the Princess Theatre.

Andy Harmer, in his review of the Irish cruise market, said that 48,300 people had taken a cruise in 2018, that the Mediterranean was still the most popular destination, and the average age is now 51. This year Q1 was already up 21% on the same quarter of last year. The average cruise is now 8.1 days.

Tony Roberts, Vice President UK and Europe, Prince Cruises, said that the power of the destination is 70% of the factor in cruise selection by the cruise passenger, and that there really is a cruise to suit everybody. The company has five new ships on order. Princess Cruises has accomplished another major milestone in preparation for the launch of its newest ship, Sky Princess, by completing the vessel’s sea trials.The 3,660-guest cruise ship set out to sea from a construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through its paces with a series of manoeuvres to test the propulsion, steering and navigational equipment. After a successful six days of trials, Sky Princess is now back in the shipyard where she will undergo further exterior and interior finishing in preparation for her seven-day Mediterranean and Adriatic maiden voyage on 20 October 2019. The ship will sail a short season in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean.

Sky Princess will be an evolution of sister ships Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess. Her enhancements will also feature on Enchanted Princess, which launches in Southampton in June 2020. They include:

* Two ‘Sky Suites’, which have the largest balconies at sea and will be centrally located on the top decks. Measuring 1,012 square feet (starboard side Sky Suite) and 947 square feet (port side Sky Suite) the balconies will provide a private vantage of the top deck Movies Under the Stars cinema screen, offer 270-degree panorama views and sleep up to five guests. They will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dining area with skylight as well as a host of exclusive amenities

* New entertainment such as the jazz lounge ‘Take Five’, a redesigned Vista Lounge, an enhanced Princess Theatre and the recently announced production show ‘Rock Opera’

* More than 25 dining venues and bars, including the World Fresh Marketplace and speciality restaurants Bistro Sur La Mer (French bistro), Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

* A redesigned Sanctuary area, the spa-inspired top deck retreat reserved for adults. The Sanctuary will feature an enhanced, contemporary design including twice as many private cabanas as its sister ships, as well as new lounge furniture and the option for guests to indulge in a spa treatment