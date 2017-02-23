CLIA Elects Claire as New Chair for Travel Agent Advisory Council

CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) has elected Claire Brighton, Senior Commercial Manager, Advantage Travel Partnership, as the new Chair of its Travel Agent Advisory Council (TAAC) for the next two years.

The TAAC is made up of leaders from major travel agency consortia, multiples, and independents representing high street agents, homeworkers, online retailers and call centres across the UK and Ireland. The group discusses how CLIA can best support, educate and engage travel agents and how, as an industry, the cruise sector can work together to get more people to cruise utilising CLIA’s training programmes and resources.

Claire takes over the role from Phil Nuttall, Managing Director, The Cruise Village, who served for the previous two years.

Andy Harmer, CLIA SVP Membership & Director UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Claire as the new chair of the CLIA Travel Agent Advisory Council. Claire brings a wealth of experience of both retail and cruise – and I know that this important group of travel agents, led by Claire, will continue to make a valuable contribution to the discussions that we have around the events, resources and learning that CLIA offers. I would also like to thank Phil Nuttall who steps down as Chair after his two-year term.”

CLIA currently has over 4,000 agents as members across the UK and Ireland and provides a wide range of training, educational events and networking opportunities for agents who sell cruise. For more information, travel agents can visit www.cruiseexperts.org