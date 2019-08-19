News

CLIA Launches ‘Cruise Month’ for September

CLIA UK & Ireland has revealed plans for its annual ‘Cruise Month’ campaign running throughout September. The industry association revealed it will focus on two key themes – sustainability and wellness – to showcase and champion what cruise lines are doing in terms of creating a sustainable future and enriching wellness experiences.

Agents will be equipped with a dedicated toolkit found on the CLIA website – www.cruiseexperts.org – available on 26 August. The toolkit will include exclusive cruise line deals and promotions, social media graphics, ocean and river cruise guides, and a sustainability fact sheet.

CLIA is also encouraging agents to create their own special cruise event to keep in touch with existing customers and entice first time cruisers to book. An event guide will be included in the agent toolkit outlining how to organise a successful and sustainable event.

Other Cruise Month travel agent-centric events include a weekly social media campaign during which agents can learn the latest about sustainability and wellness news and engage with cruise lines with a chance to win prizes.

Andy Harmer, Director, CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “Cruise Month unites the UK & Irish cruise industry, bringing together cruise lines, travel agents, media and CLIA through an integrated campaign to promote positive messaging about why to choose a cruise holiday and the benefits of doing so.

“Sustainability and wellness were chosen as the key themes for Cruise Month this year as both are increasingly important factors to consumers who want to make responsible holiday choices. Furthermore, there is a significant amount of innovation from cruise lines in both wellness and sustainability, placing the cruise industry as thought leaders in these areas.

“Getting actively involved in Cruise Month can help agents to increase cruise sales, visibility of your business and get peopl talking about cruise.”

To get involved in Cruise Month, CLIA travel agents can download the agent toolkit on www.cruiseexperts.org and follow the CLIA social media channels.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

