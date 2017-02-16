CLIA Launches New Selling Tool for Travel Agents

CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) has added a new selling tool to its Agent Toolbox in partnership with Full Picture, the award-winning visual conversation tool.

The specifically designed resource will enable CLIA member travel agents to send photos, videos and other assets to their customers’ screens in real-time in order to enhance the customer experience. The technology is available free of charge and is exclusive to CLIA member travel agents at www.cruiseexperts.org. By utilising the Full Picture service, calls are proven to convert into bookings 30% more than regular calls and with a sales value of up to 22% higher.

As well as content from 30 ocean and river cruise lines, CLIA has curated a number of galleries designed to help agents switch-sell on to cruise by explaining the benefits of different types of cruise holidays including ocean, river, luxury and small ship cruising.

Andy Harmer, CLIA Senior Vice President Membership & Director UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Full Picture to offer travel agents a unique and valuable tool to grow their cruise sales, and the value of those bookings.

“CLIA offers exceptional events, learning, accreditation and resources, and Full Picture is an incredibly useful addition to those resources. We are delighted that Full Picture is offering this technology free to CLIA members as recognition of the importance that CLIA member travel agents make to the distribution of cruise holidays.”

Olly Wenn, Managing Director, Zolv, the travel technology developers behind Full Picture, added: “We knew Full Picture would be a great fit for cruise so we leapt at the opportunity to add it to CLIA’s Agent Toolbox. We have focused on making this version really easy to just pick up and start using, and we have created videos to help agents get started. Over the coming months Full Picture will be adding a host of premium features for agents to access for a nominal, monthly subscription.”

The premium subscription will allow agencies to remove the Full Picture branding replacing it with their own, upload additional, private content allowing them to present their own cruise-and-stay packages, and enable features such as the creation of bespoke photobooks and agency branded emails; created in seconds from pre-set templates and merging in cruise content and customer details.

For more information, travel agents can visit www.cruiseexperts.org