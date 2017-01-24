CLIA Offers Exclusive Irish Rate for Cruise360 and Free 2017 Membership

CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Association, is offering an exclusive rate for travel agents based in the Republic of Ireland to attend CLIA Europe’s inaugural Cruise360 conference next September in Copenhagen and have free CLIA membership for their agency throughout 2017.

The Cruise360 event is already a regular part of the travel industry in North America and Australasia and attracts cruise lines, travel agents and media to a single immersive event that focusses on giving delegates practical advice and support to increase their cruise sales.

The inaugural European event will be held in Copenhagen on 9th-11th September 2017, and an optional ship visit is available on 8th September for agents arriving the day before. The three-day event will combine multiple ship visits with organised local excursions in Copenhagen and will feature keynote conference sessions, two evening events and brand new for this event, the ‘Cruise Sales Masterclass’ learning programmes.

The Masterclass courses will provide information and new skills for agents to enhance their cruise sales. The course themes will include selling destinations, marketing and sales techniques.

Reserve a place for the event at the non-member rate of €160 before 28th February and CLIA will welcome your agency into membership for the remainder of 2017 free of charge, giving you and your colleagues access to bespoke cruise training, unique resources and exclusive events throughout the year.

Two ships in port for the event – Norwegian Getaway and Regal Princess – are recent additions to the worldwide cruise fleet and are rarely seen at an Irish port.

To sign up for places at the exclusive Irish rate, which includes free 2017 CLIA membership for your agency, register here: https://goo.gl/IJ35PQ