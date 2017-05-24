CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that the cruise industry surpassed ocean cruise passenger projections for 2016, reaching 24.7 million cruise passengers globally, up from a projection of 24.2 million. For 2017, based on the current new vessel launch schedule and expected regional deployment, CLIA is projecting another positive year of growth for the industry with a passenger forecast of 25.8 million.

“One of the many reasons that the cruise industry continues to thrive is because of the personalisation that it is able to offer to its guests from around the world,” said Cindy D’Aoust, President and Chief Executive, CLIA. “Never before have I been a part of or seen an industry that is so good at listening and reacting to what its customers want, and this is why we are going to see our industry continue to grow.”

Top Cruise Destinations in 2016

Caribbean (35%) Mediterranean (18.3%) Europe excluding Mediterranean (11.1%) Asia (9.2%) Australia/New Zealand/Pacific (6.1%) Alaska (4.2%) South America (2.5%)

Much of the industry’s growth can be attributed to the continuing development of the Asian market, with ocean capacity in the region rising to 9.2% in 2016, a 38% increase from 2015. The increased capacity, combined with travellers in this region going on shorter, and more frequent cruises, has kept this market place at the top of emerging markets within the cruise industry.

New Ships

Globally, the 2016 CLIA fleet comprised 458 ships and welcomed nine new ocean ships and 17 new river vessels for a total of 26 new ships. These new ships represent an additional 28,000-passenger capacity.