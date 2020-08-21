News

CLIA UK & Ireland is hosting a range of virtual events for travel agents

CLIA UK & Ireland has announced it is hosting a range of virtual events from August to November, complimentary to CLIA agent members.

The virtual events aim to bring together the cruise community including CLIA member cruise lines, partners and travel agents to share updates, showcase cruise ships and run training webinars.

The 2020 virtual events line-up is as follows:

CLIA Summer School – every Wednesday and Thursday 9-10am throughout August
The new online learning resource sees a variety of cruise line representatives and partners join weekly live webinars to share industry updates and answer questions live.

Virtual River Cruise Showcase – 23 September 2020
Consisting of conference, training and networking sessions and virtual ship tours.

Virtual CLIA Cruise Showcase – 28 October 2020
Consisting of conference, training and networking sessions and virtual ship tours.

Virtual Ship Tours – every Thursday throughout October and November
Take a whistle stop virtual tour of four ships from four different cruise lines all in one hour.

Andy Harmer, CLIA

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “For the remainder of this year CLIA has planned a range of online events, all of which are complimentary to our travel agent members.

“We aim to bring the same feel to our virtual events as we do to our in-person events, which have become renowned for being informative, engaging and entertaining. We’re very much looking forward to catching up with agents, as we bring together the cruise community to share our collective passion for this wonderful industry.”

Registration for the CLIA Summer School can be accessed via https://cruising.org/en-gb/en-summer-school

Registration for the cruise showcases and virtual ship tours will be available soon.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

