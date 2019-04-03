CLIA UK & Ireland to Host Cruise Showcase in Dublin

CLIA will host a Dublin cruise showcase on Friday 26 July 2019 onboard Azamara Club Cruises’ Azamara Journey in Dublin Port. The showcase will be open to all Irish travel agents, including non-CLIA members.

As well as a tour of Azamara Journey, including lunch onboard, the cruise showcase will offer expert CLIA advice on latest trends, cruise experiences and sales opportunities. This will be combined with the opportunity to meet with other cruise operators as well as Azamara Club Cruises, so travel agents can learn about each line’s unique selling points and latest products.

Andy Harmer, Director, CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “The Dublin cruise showcase is the first of a series of CLIA events to be held in Ireland, bringing together the Irish travel community to help spread the word about the fantastic experiences a cruise holiday has to offer.

“The showcase will provide Irish travel agents with the chance to experience the wonderful Azamara Journey and hear from the luxury cruise line as well as from CLIA, who will share the latest cruise trends and statistics. The event offers a fantastic opportunity for travel agents to network, expand their cruise knowledge, and keep up-to-date with the latest news.”

The Dublin cruise showcase is free to attend. To register for a space, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clia-dublin-cruise-showcase-hosted-onboard-azamara-journey-tickets-59464205038