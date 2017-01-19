Click&Go to Appoint New Product Development Manager

Click&Go has created the new role of Product Development Manager (Cruise, USA and Worldwide) and the closing date for applications is Tuesday 31st January.
To apply for this job, send a copy of an up-to-date CV and a cover letter to jobs@clickandgo.com
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
The successful applicant will initially report to the Chief Executive and will then report to the Head of Product. Click&Go launched cruise holidays in 2014 and wants to build that growth for cruise across the key brands – and also wants to focus on developing its USA and Worldwide programmes.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop relationships with key suppliers
- Develop product flow to the sales and marketing teams year-round
- Update the Sales and Marketing teams with live pricing and content for promotion
- Regular reporting on performance across all three product areas – Cruise, USA and Worldwide
- Be responsible for setting the strategy and targets for cruise, USA and Worldwide
- Be responsible for the product portfolio on the ClickandGo website (research, decision making and loading) to ensure the right product offerings
- Liaise with key suppliers in terms of regular meetings, targets and overrides
ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Three to five years’ experience in product or business development
- Strong proven commercial background ideally in the travel industry (but not essential)
- Highly proficient in Excel and ideally in programmes such as Tableau to graphically present statistical results
- Highly numerate in terms of management information, reporting, performance analysis and competitor reviews
- Strategic planning experience and results orientation
- Excellent organisational skills
- Self-sufficient once training provided for any product areas
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A positive attitude towards work
- A professional telephone manner
- Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
- Excellent attention to detail
- Flexibility and a great team player
- An ability to prioritise own workload
- Problem solver and solution focussed
- Good commercial and competitor awareness
- Confident / Self-driven
- Professional
- Ability to multitask
DESIRABLE BUT NOT ESSENTIAL
- Background in the travel industry
- Product experience in one of the following would be very beneficial – Cruise, USA and Worldwide
This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.
As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.
