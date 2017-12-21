Click&Go to Appoint European Sales Executive

Click&Go is looking to appoint a European Sales Executive. If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com by 15th January 2018. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

The role is to convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings across the full range of ClickandGo holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.

Primary Responsibilities

Ability to work in an exciting target driven sales environment as a part of a supportive team

Achieve all targets and objectives through maximising all sales opportunities

Pro-actively deal with inbound calls and convert to sales by selling the advantages of Click&Go as well as price matching where necessary to achieve sales

Responsible for dealing with inbound sales opportunities via e-mail, live chat, Facebook, etc.

Provide specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre and post booking

Follow up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)

Up-sell to existing clients

Utilise existing database and CRM for outbound calls from previous clients/past enquiries

Run and analyse reports and issue daily, weekly and monthly sales stats

Maintain a high level of competitor and market awareness and feed this back to the product team in terms of airlines, tour operators, online travel companies and properties. Highlight areas of ongoing continuous improvement for the company

Conduct and record weekly price comparison checks of main competitors

Review customer communications from Click&Go and update as required

Be proficient in understanding the back office system and websites

Actively participate in sales meeting and constructively contribute to business development

Skills Required

Customer-centric

Ability and desire to sell

Excellent communication skills

Positive, confident and determined approach

Resilient and able to cope with rejection

High degree of self-motivation and ambition

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Capability to flourish in a competitive environment

Good level of numeracy

Attention to detail

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Working knowledge of a GDS system (Galileo or Amadeus) is a distinct advantage

Previous experience within the travel industry required

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Good written and verbal communications skills to deliver a friendly and professional service at all times

Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner

Attention to detail with strategic approach to decision making

Polite, flexible and keen to work as part of a team

Eager to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity within the team

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business. As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.