Click&Go to Appoint In-house Graphic Designer

Applications for the position of In-house Graphic Designer at Click&Go need to be made by Wednesday 15th February 2017 – and those for the newly created post of Product Development Manager should be submitted in the next few days.

In-house Graphic Designer

PURPOSE OF JOB

Click&Go has recently undergone a re-brand in co-operation with the creative agency Guns or Knives, a member of the Rothco Group. The successful candidate will adhere to brand guidelines while using creativity to generate new design assets and will be working closely with the Brand Manager to evolve and guardian brand guidelines.

The successful candidate will be responsible for production of all company marketing material (online and print) and will work closely with the UX Designer and Front-End Web Developer. This role will report to the Advertising/PR & Partnership Specialist.

PRINT, OFFLINE & DIGITAL DESIGN

Production of marketing literature, including in paper mini brochures, in paper adverts, outdoor advertising, and any other printed advertising and material. Work closely with the Advertising/PR & Partnership Specialist to ensure an integrated approach off and online. A growing part of the role will be the requirement to produce collateral for online marketing and the digital team.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Liaising with Brand Manager to ensure designs are on-brand, create new work in line with existing guidelines and develop new creative assets to evolve and develop brand guidelines and templates
  • Conferring with Advertising/PR & Partnership Specialist and Brand Manager to determine their requirements
  • Designing artwork from typesetting (taking a word document or verbal brief, designing in In Design etc.) through to design and final production
  • Working with Advertising/PR & Partnership Specialist, Brand Manager and Marketing team briefings and advising them with regard to proposal style, format, production and timescales
  • Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for print advertisements, mini-brochures and digital ads
  • Determining size and arrangement of illustrative material and copy, and font style and size
  • Preparing rough drafts of material based on agreed brief
  • Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required
  • Liaising with external printers on a regular basis to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed to the highest quality
  • Sourcing on-brand imagery
  • Managing ad schedule
  • Adhering strictly to brand guidelines and tight print deadlines
  • Developing branded collateral and non-marketing literature (e.g. Power Points, business cards, media packs, pop-up banners etc.)
  • Creating online banners for display advertising and social media

SECONDARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Outside of design projects the In-house Graphic Designer will also work within the marketing department on assisting with general marketing tasks, as and when required.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • The successful candidate must have a third level qualification in Graphic Design or related field
  • 5+ years’ experience in a middle-size, dynamic, commercial environment
  • Expert in the full Adobe Design Suite, Adobe Animate, After Effects, HTML 5
  • Experience in creating HTML5 and animated banner
  • Must provide a link to portfolio with application of relevant work that will be required to be presented prior to interview selection
  • Must have a keen eye for detail, impeccable layout skills and the ability to adhere to brand guidelines and to maintain a consistent look and feel across all marketing material
  • Have experience in designing print-ready material on both MAC and PC platforms using Illustrator, Photoshop, In-design, Microsoft packages etc.
  • Be flexible, creative and willing to work as part of a team
  • Be able to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines and work on multiple projects simultaneously
  • Capability to multi-task
  • Excellent organisational skills
  • Accuracy and attention to details
  • Confident / Self-starter
  • Understanding of basic commercial principles
  • Excellent communication skills
  • An understanding of the latest trends and their role within a commercial environment

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Professional
  • Forward-thinking, accountable, positive, personable and customer-focused
  • Highly motivated and passionate
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Self-motivated
  • Flexible
  • Ability to work as part of a team as well as on your own
  • Ability to multitask

DESIRABLE BUT NOT ESSENTIAL

  • Copywriting for both on/off line advertising
  • Video editing
  • Experience with creating infographs
  • Experience designing creatives for social
  • Experience designing email templates

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.

As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result Click&Go will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.

To apply for this job send a copy of an up-to-date CV and a cover letter to jobs@clickandgo.com

Product Development Manager

See: www.ittn.ie/news/clickandgo-com-appoint-new-product-development-manager/

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

