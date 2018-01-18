Click&Go to Appoint Product Executive to Support Head of Product

Friday 26th January 2018 is the deadline for applications for the position of Product Executive with Click&Go, with an up-to-date CV and cover email, sent to jobs@clickandgo.com, demonstrating how your skills and experience match the requirements and including your availability and salary expectations.

Job Description

The main purpose of this role is to support the Head of Product in maintaining a high level of quality accommodation offerings across the featured holiday destinations and to ensure constant and good availability of accommodation. The successful candidate will also assist in developing new product opportunities to bring to the market and must be capable of managing projects as directed by the Head of Product.

Primary Responsibilities

Conduct destination product reviews and contribute to the ongoing product portfolio management:

– Review and analyse product mix in a destination

– Decision-making on accommodation selection for new and existing destinations, involving good data analysis and extended research on competitor offerings and customer reviews

– Development of new product opportunities for Click&Go, from sourcing the product to bringing it to the market (in 2017 this included Leaving Cert Holidays, Camping and Disney products)

As part of Inventory Management the key responsibilities and tasks are as follows:

– Accurate data entry of product contracts, including loading of properties, contract rates, offers, amendments, etc. into the back office system

– Monitoring of accommodation supply

– Maintaining accurate product information (up-to-date descriptions, contract remarks)

Other Responsibilities

– Liaise with suppliers and overseas partners to achieve all of the above and to help grow the company’s partnership network globally

– Attend or conduct supplier meetings and report to Head of Product

– Assist to maintain product flow to the sales and marketing teams year-round

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience

– Minimum three years of experience working in a busy office environment in the travel industry

– Quick learner, self-sufficient once training provided

– High level of numeracy and accuracy

– Excellent Microsoft Excel skills

– Knowledge of ‘bed-bank’ systems is an advantage

– Competence in taking the initiative and making decisions

– Excellent organisational skills

– Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

– Proven record of delivering high standard of work and being proactive

Personal Attributes

– Professional with strong commercial awareness

– Highly numerate

– Self-motivated and confident to work under pressure to tight deadlines

– Great attention to detail

– Ability to prioritise own workload

– Positive attitude towards work and seeking a challenge

– Enthusiastic and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth plans

The above job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.