Click&Go Hires 51st Employee, Promotes Four Others

Click&Go has just taken on its 51st employee among five new staff to bring its workforce to over 50 employees for the first time since the business was launched in May 2010. The company has also made four internal promotions.

Five New Staff

Thomas Murray has joined the Holiday Support Team, where he is part of a team that offers customer support seven days per week, 362 days a year.

Rachel McAnaspie, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive; Wendy McCartney, European Sales Executive; and Hau Thai-Hand, Sales Administration; have joined the growing sales team to keep up with the high demand of the offline call centre. Click&Go holiday experts are available seven days a week, 362 days a year.

Imtiaz Abbas has jointed Click&Go as a Data Analyst. He first interned with Click&Go and was offered a full time position once he completed his internship. Imtiaz shares valuable data insights across all functions of the business.

Four Internal Promotions

Peter Cullen has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer from Commercial Director. Peter started consulting for Click&Go when the business first launched in May 2010, and came onboard full time in August 2015. He is also a director and shareholder in the business.

Orla Kelly joined Click&Go in July 2016 as Inbound Call Centre Manager and was recently promoted to Head of Sales, where she heads up one of the biggest teams in Click&Go. Orla is also part of the Senior Management Team.

In January 2015, Ian McArthur was employed by Click&Go as a Product Administrator and has now been promoted to Revenue Manager effective from February 2018.

Jesus Ramos started at Click&Go in March 2012 as a Web Developer and has recently been promoted to Software Development Manager. Jesus looks after all IT and manages IT and front-end developers teams.

In addition, Click&Go is recruiting for the role of Product Executive. Visit the company’s careers page for more information: https://www.clickandgo.com/welcome/careers

Interns

Click&Go also believes in education and has employed two DIT Tourism Marketing students, who will be assisting with all marketing functions for six months as part of their course. They will receive invaluable training among all marketing functions.