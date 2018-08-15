Click&Go Partners with 2018 Lanzarote Marathon

Click&Go has announced its official partnership with the Lanzarote Marathon, taking place on Saturday 8th December 2018. Running enthusiasts can arrange race registration, travel and accommodation directly with Click&Go with just a €1 deposit.

With stunning coastal views on Costa Teguise, Arrecife, San Barlotomé and Puerto del Carmen, and an average temperature of 19⁰C, participants are guaranteed a marathon experience unlike any other. The marathon offers participants of all levels the opportunity to take part, with the choice of 10km, 21km and full 42km courses. Participation fees range from €30 to €65 depending on the selected distance, and registration can be made directly on ClickandGo.com any time before Friday 30th November.

Paul Hackett, Chief Executive, Click&Go, said: “Click&Go is excited to be on board as Ireland’s Official Partner for the Lanzarote Marathon this year. We will be working to take the stress out of any travel arrangements, allowing everyone from aspiring to accomplished runners prepare for their run on Saturday 8th December.”

As the Official Partner in Ireland, Click&Go can offer competitive holiday packages with accommodation in Costa Teguise, particularly the 4-star Sands Beach Resort that serves as the starting point for the 42km run. Ideal for warm weather training and triathlon preparation, the Sands Beach Resort offers great facilities for anyone with a keen interest in sports. Swimmers will enjoy the 25-metre heated outdoor pool and have easy access to open water swimming, popular with triathletes all year round. The hotel’s weekly triathlon activities programme will provide support in the lead up to such a physical test, while the Sailfish test centre will make sure you have the equipment you need, from running shoes to wetsuits.

Guests to Sands Beach Resort also receive free access to the Arrecife’s athletic track and fully equipped gym, access to bike rental with Papagayo Bike, bike servicing with Shimano Service Centre, and have the option to book private training rooms. Experts are also on hand to offer special diet advice for athletes, including celiac, vegetarian and vegan options.

Free shuttle buses are available from the Sands Beach Resort to the 10km and 21km starting lines. Alternatively, the Tabaiba Centre Apartments offer great value for money while the 4-star Beatriz Costa Teguise Hotel provides an upmarket, contemporary stay.

Click&Go is offering return flights, transfer costs and accommodation to coincide with the Lanzarote Marathon. Bookings with Click&Go are flexible, allowing travellers to travel any day, for any duration and choose direct flights from any Irish airport.

For more information on Click&Go’s partnership with the Lanzarote Marathon visit: www.clickandgo.com/destinations/canaries/lanzarote/lanzarotemarathon