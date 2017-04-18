Click&Go Seeks to Appoint Brand Manager

Click&Go is seeking a Brand Manager “to define and drive Click&Go brand awareness to a position of being the leading consumer travel brand within Ireland and longer term a leading travel brand across Europe. The Brand Manager will also drive the customer experience focus internally and ensure that our brand promise is being translated into a superior customer experience mindset across all functions”.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure a clear brand strategy is in place for the Click&Go brand

Work closely with relevant internal teams to ensure all marketing and product activity will meet commercial and company objectives

Lead the development and implementation of annual brand plans and associated budgets

Responsible for the development and ownership of brand architecture for brands

Product innovation – working with relevant market and consumer insights, identify and evaluate opportunities for new products and holiday types

Assist in development, management and implementation of brand advertising and media planning programme, including content strategy for ClickandGo.com

Support in the development, management and implementation of appropriate public relations programmes to support development of brands

Support the development and management of digital marketing activity in support of the annual brand plans, e.g. website development, social media, content, etc.

Identify and exploit appropriate sponsorship and joint marketing initiatives in support of brand objectives, ensuring appropriate assets are secured and activated to full potential

Manage internal brand communications for brands to ensure visibility/ understanding of the Click&Go brand and to assist the sales team through provision of the necessary tools to sell effectively

Assist in developing a customer experience strategy that aligns with the Click&Go brand guidelines and reflects the company’s brand commitment to the customer

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Graduate with relevant marketing qualification

4+ years’ brand marketing experience, travel brand marketing preferred

Experience in developing, management and activation of successful brand plans and strategies

Proven experience and possess the ability to analyse internal and external market data, creating reports for the management team, providing well thought out consumer insights, and making sound recommendations

Experienced in managing agencies

Proven budget management experience

Project management experience

Proven sponsorship and event management

Strong written and verbal communication skills with an ability to influence at all levels in a pressurised environment

Highly organised and enthusiastic team player

Capable of owning projects from specification to delivery and evaluation

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to prioritise workload

A solution thinker

A team player – able to work with teams and across teams

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Getting things done attitude. You understand the importance of delivering what you promise on time and on budget

Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving

Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Obsessive attention to detail

Commercial awareness and ability to translate theory to profitable execution

Flexibility and a great team player

Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth plans

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.