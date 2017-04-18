News

Click&Go Seeks to Appoint Brand Manager

Click&Go is seeking a Brand Manager “to define and drive Click&Go brand awareness to a position of being the leading consumer travel brand within Ireland and longer term a leading travel brand across Europe. The Brand Manager will also drive the customer experience focus internally and ensure that our brand promise is being translated into a superior customer experience mindset across all functions”.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Ensure a clear brand strategy is in place for the Click&Go brand
  • Work closely with relevant internal teams to ensure all marketing and product activity will meet commercial and company objectives
  • Lead the development and implementation of annual brand plans and associated budgets
  • Responsible for the development and ownership of brand architecture for brands
  • Product innovation – working with relevant market and consumer insights, identify and evaluate opportunities for new products and holiday types
  • Assist in development, management and implementation of brand advertising and media planning programme, including content strategy for ClickandGo.com
  • Support in the development, management and implementation of appropriate public relations programmes to support development of brands
  • Support the development and management of digital marketing activity in support of the annual brand plans, e.g. website development, social media, content, etc.
  • Identify and exploit appropriate sponsorship and joint marketing initiatives in support of brand objectives, ensuring appropriate assets are secured and activated to full potential
  • Manage internal brand communications for brands to ensure visibility/ understanding of the Click&Go brand and to assist the sales team through provision of the necessary tools to sell effectively
  • Assist in developing a customer experience strategy that aligns with the Click&Go brand guidelines and reflects the company’s brand commitment to the customer

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Graduate with relevant marketing qualification
  • 4+ years’ brand marketing experience, travel brand marketing preferred
  • Experience in developing, management and activation of successful brand plans and strategies
  • Proven experience and possess the ability to analyse internal and external market data, creating reports for the management team, providing well thought out consumer insights, and making sound recommendations
  • Experienced in managing agencies
  • Proven budget management experience
  • Project management experience
  • Proven sponsorship and event management
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills with an ability to influence at all levels in a pressurised environment
  • Highly organised and enthusiastic team player
  • Capable of owning projects from specification to delivery and evaluation
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to prioritise workload
  • A solution thinker
  • A team player – able to work with teams and across teams
  • This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Getting things done attitude. You understand the importance of delivering what you promise on time and on budget
  • Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving
  • Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
  • Obsessive attention to detail
  • Commercial awareness and ability to translate theory to profitable execution
  • Flexibility and a great team player
  • Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth plans

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

