Click&Go Seeks Cruise Sales, Product Support, and Holiday Support Team Executives

Dublin-based Click&Go is to make three new appointments – for a Cruise Sales Executive, a Product Support Executive, and a Holiday Support Team Executive. If you are interested in applying for one of these positions send an up-to-date CV and cover email through the Jobbio Platform https://jobbio.com/click-go. Your application should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the requirements of Click&Go and include your availability and salary expectations.

Cruise Sales Executive

This job is to convert offline cruise enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. The role is primarily responsible for sales across the cruise product but you may be asked to provide assistance across all products with Click&Go Holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.

You will be responsible for:

Meeting and exceeding your assigned individual and team targets

Dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media

Delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer

Providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking

Following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)

Up-selling to existing clients

Delivering on Click&Go’s brand guidelines: We are happy We are responsible We are human We are forward thinking



Essential knowledge, skills and experience:

Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience

Working knowledge of a GDS system (Galileo or Amadeus) is a distinct advantage

Passion to sell

Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment

Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays

Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators

Experience receiving weekly feedback on your performance

Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner

Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills

Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team

Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail

The Perks:

Being part of rapidly expanding company with strong market growth

Uncapped commission payment

Monthly company awards

Frequent invitations to trade events

Occasional educational trips

City centre location

Product Support Executive

The main purpose of this role is to support the Product Development Manager – Cruise, USA & Worldwide.

Primary responsibilities will be:

Maintain up-to-date and accurate pricing for all product through the collation of rates and special offers

Ensuring website is updated with offers for assigned areas

Ongoing product reviews by destination to ensure the company has the correct product mix for its customers

Decision making on product selection for new and existing destinations – this function requires good data analysis, competitor and market reviews

Liaising with suppliers and overseas partners to meet all of the above responsibilities

Ensuring the sales and marketing team are updated with current offers from suppliers

Essential knowledge, skills and experience:

Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy office environment

Aptitude for analysing data and competent working with numbers – a high level of numeracy and accuracy are key to this role

Excellent organisational and analytical skills

Previous experience in the travel industry is an advantage but not essential

Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is a must

Enthusiastic team player who learns fast

Personal attributes:

Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving

Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Obsessive attention to detail

Professional and commercially aware

Flexible

Able to work as part of a team as well as on own

Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth

Interest in the travel industry

Note that this job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.

Holiday Support Team Executive

The main purpose of this role is to handle all administrative functions as part of the Holiday Support Team at Click&Go in a timely and professional manner. The Holiday Support Team are the primary point of contact for clients before travel, and when they are on holidays. A high level of customer service and efficiency is required from the team in order to provide an excellent customer experience. The role involves handling all queries on existing bookings and is very hands on, with customers and suppliers.

Working hours:

This permanent position is to specifically include weekend cover. The options available are:

5 days to include at least one weekend day cover (Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday)

5 days of a rotating roster to include two weekends of cover a month (one weekend on, one weekend off)

3 days per week to include Saturday and Sunday plus Monday or Friday

The weekend working hours are: Saturday 9am to 4pm; Sunday and Bank Holidays, 12noon to 4pm. Outside of weekends the normal working hours apply, 9am to 5:30pm. The exact days and working hours can be further discussed at interview stage.

Primary responsibilities:

Attend to clients queries over the phone and by email (on existing booking)

Manage situations and plan responses to clients when there are last minute changes to their holiday arrangements prior to travel

Liaise with suppliers abroad should clients require assistance while on holiday

Process last-minute cancellations of holiday bookings

Essential knowledge, skills and experience:

Previous work experience within the travel industry is beneficial for this role

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Good written and verbal communications skills to deliver a friendly and professional service at all times

Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner

Attention to detail with strategic approach to decision making

Eager to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity within the team

Personal attributes: