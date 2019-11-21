Click&Go Seeks Cruise Sales, Product Support, and Holiday Support Team Executives

Dublin-based Click&Go is to make three new appointments – for a Cruise Sales Executive, a Product Support Executive, and a Holiday Support Team Executive. If you are interested in applying for one of these positions send an up-to-date CV and cover email through the Jobbio Platform https://jobbio.com/click-go. Your application should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the requirements of Click&Go and include your availability and salary expectations.
Cruise Sales Executive
This job is to convert offline cruise enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. The role is primarily responsible for sales across the cruise product but you may be asked to provide assistance across all products with Click&Go Holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.
You will be responsible for:
- Meeting and exceeding your assigned individual and team targets
- Dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media
- Delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer
- Providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking
- Following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)
- Up-selling to existing clients
- Delivering on Click&Go’s brand guidelines:
- We are happy
- We are responsible
- We are human
- We are forward thinking
Essential knowledge, skills and experience:
- Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience
- Working knowledge of a GDS system (Galileo or Amadeus) is a distinct advantage
- Passion to sell
- Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment
- Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays
- Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators
- Experience receiving weekly feedback on your performance
- Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner
- Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills
- Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team
- Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail
The Perks:
- Being part of rapidly expanding company with strong market growth
- Uncapped commission payment
- Monthly company awards
- Frequent invitations to trade events
- Occasional educational trips
- City centre location
Product Support Executive
The main purpose of this role is to support the Product Development Manager – Cruise, USA & Worldwide.
Primary responsibilities will be:
- Maintain up-to-date and accurate pricing for all product through the collation of rates and special offers
- Ensuring website is updated with offers for assigned areas
- Ongoing product reviews by destination to ensure the company has the correct product mix for its customers
- Decision making on product selection for new and existing destinations – this function requires good data analysis, competitor and market reviews
- Liaising with suppliers and overseas partners to meet all of the above responsibilities
- Ensuring the sales and marketing team are updated with current offers from suppliers
Essential knowledge, skills and experience:
- Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy office environment
- Aptitude for analysing data and competent working with numbers – a high level of numeracy and accuracy are key to this role
- Excellent organisational and analytical skills
- Previous experience in the travel industry is an advantage but not essential
- Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is a must
- Enthusiastic team player who learns fast
Personal attributes:
- Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving
- Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
- Obsessive attention to detail
- Professional and commercially aware
- Flexible
- Able to work as part of a team as well as on own
- Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth
- Interest in the travel industry
Note that this job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.
Holiday Support Team Executive
The main purpose of this role is to handle all administrative functions as part of the Holiday Support Team at Click&Go in a timely and professional manner. The Holiday Support Team are the primary point of contact for clients before travel, and when they are on holidays. A high level of customer service and efficiency is required from the team in order to provide an excellent customer experience. The role involves handling all queries on existing bookings and is very hands on, with customers and suppliers.
Working hours:
This permanent position is to specifically include weekend cover. The options available are:
- 5 days to include at least one weekend day cover (Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday)
- 5 days of a rotating roster to include two weekends of cover a month (one weekend on, one weekend off)
- 3 days per week to include Saturday and Sunday plus Monday or Friday
The weekend working hours are: Saturday 9am to 4pm; Sunday and Bank Holidays, 12noon to 4pm. Outside of weekends the normal working hours apply, 9am to 5:30pm. The exact days and working hours can be further discussed at interview stage.
Primary responsibilities:
- Attend to clients queries over the phone and by email (on existing booking)
- Manage situations and plan responses to clients when there are last minute changes to their holiday arrangements prior to travel
- Liaise with suppliers abroad should clients require assistance while on holiday
- Process last-minute cancellations of holiday bookings
Essential knowledge, skills and experience:
- Previous work experience within the travel industry is beneficial for this role
- Excellent organisational and administrative skills
- Good written and verbal communications skills to deliver a friendly and professional service at all times
- Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner
- Attention to detail with strategic approach to decision making
- Eager to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity within the team
Personal attributes:
- Polite with a positive attitude towards work and seeking a challenge
- Professional with strong commercial awareness
- Self-motivated and confident to work under pressure
- Great attention to detail
- Ability to prioritise your own workload
- Enthusiastic and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth plans
YouTube
RSS