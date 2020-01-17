Click&Go Seeks Customer Experience Executive

Click&Go is seeking “a brilliant full-time Customer Experience Executive with exceptional people and problem-solving skills”. To apply, send an up-to-date CV and cover email through the Jobbio platform https://company.jobbio.com/. Your application should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

This role will be a customer centric role, focusing on customer retention and following the Click&Go ‘customer for life’ philosophy. You will be working behind the scenes and on the front line, contributing to evolving customer experience and retention strategies, while also being responsible for managing and resolving customer complaints and liaising directly with customers to improve their experience with Click&Go.com.

The candidate should be highly motivated to work in a busy office environment, show great confidence. Be someone who is excited by the idea of taking a fresh approach to customer service and be able to work independently with little supervision. The role reports to the Risk Management & Customer Experience Manager.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Run reports daily on all outstanding issues and monthly reports to management team

Manage Customer Experience Inbox

Own customer complaints and work with the Risk Management & Customer Experience Manager and the Holidays Support Team Leader to manage and resolve specific customer complaints in a timely and efficient manner

Supplier issues, notification and follow up – Investigate issues and liaise with suppliers to obtain best solution to effectively handle customer issues

Be confident in replying to complaints in writing and help handle in resort problems courteously over the phone

Keep accurate records of all files in Travelsmart

Assist in producing written information for customers with regards to anything pre-travel (building works, hotel name change, etc.)

Escalate critical customer issues to the appropriate internal channel

Work with the Brand Manager to understand all incoming customer feedback, ensuring both negative and positive feedback is highlighted, learnings quickly identified and embedded into our daily workflows and continually work to improve the overall customer experience

Represent the voice of our customers when collaborating with internal teams and ensure that voice is heard and acted on

Manage Feefo customer review invites, review the data received and respond to customer reviews

Actively work alongside other departments on projects that may impact Customer Experience

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant work experience, minimum three years

A passion for outstanding Customer Experience

Excellent written and verbal communications skills to deliver a professional service at all times

Proficient in Word and Excel

Proficient in social media channels for dealing with both positive and negative feedback

Good listening and creative problem-solving skills

Commercial awareness with a keen appreciation of lifetime customer value

Attention to detail

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A professional, patient and polite demeanour

The ability to display empathy at all times

Articulate with an eloquent writing style

Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner

Self-motivated with a ‘getting things done’ attitude

Flexibility

Curious and eager to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go.com’s ambitious growth plans

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business. As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result, it will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.