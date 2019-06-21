Click&Go Seeks European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive

Click&Go is to appoint a European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive. Applicants need to send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com, clearly demonstrating how your skills and experience match the company’s requirements.
Purpose of Job
To convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. This role is responsible for sales across the full range of Click&Go holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.
Responsibilities
- To meet and exceed your assigned individual and team targets
- Dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media
- Delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer
- Providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking
- Following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)
- Up selling to existing clients
- Delivering on our brand guidelines:
- We are happy
- We are responsible
- We are human
- We are forward thinking
Requirements
- Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience
- Passion to sell
- Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment
- Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays
- Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators
- Experience receiving weekly feedback on your performance
- Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner
- Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills
- Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team
- Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail
Benefits
- Being part of rapidly expanding company with strong market growth
- Uncapped commission payment
- Monthly company awards
- Frequent invitations to trade events
- Occasional educational trips
- City centre location
