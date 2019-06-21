Click&Go Seeks European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive

Click&Go is to appoint a European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive. Applicants need to send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com, clearly demonstrating how your skills and experience match the company’s requirements.

Purpose of Job

To convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. This role is responsible for sales across the full range of Click&Go holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.

Responsibilities

To meet and exceed your assigned individual and team targets

Dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media

Delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer

Providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking

Following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)

Up selling to existing clients

Delivering on our brand guidelines: We are happy We are responsible We are human We are forward thinking



Requirements

Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience

Passion to sell

Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment

Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays

Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators

Experience receiving weekly feedback on your performance

Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner

Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills

Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team

Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail

Benefits