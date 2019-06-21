News

Click&Go Seeks European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive

Click&Go is to appoint a European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive. Applicants need to send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com, clearly demonstrating how your skills and experience match the company’s requirements.

Purpose of Job

To convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. This role is responsible for sales across the full range of Click&Go holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.

 

Responsibilities

  • To meet and exceed your assigned individual and team targets
  • Dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media
  • Delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer
  • Providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking
  • Following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)
  • Up selling to existing clients
  • Delivering on our brand guidelines:
    • We are happy
    • We are responsible
    • We are human
    • We are forward thinking

 

Requirements

  • Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience
  • Passion to sell
  • Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment
  • Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays
  • Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators
  • Experience receiving weekly feedback on your performance
  • Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner
  • Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills
  • Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team
  • Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail

 

Benefits

  • Being part of rapidly expanding company with strong market growth
  • Uncapped commission payment
  • Monthly company awards
  • Frequent invitations to trade events
  • Occasional educational trips
  • City centre location
NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

